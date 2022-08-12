TULSA, Okla. – A siamang infant is doing well after being born at the Tulsa Zoo earlier this week.

The infant was born on Aug. 8, 2022, to mother Boomerang and father Jambi, through Tulsa Zoo’s ongoing participation in the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Siamang Species Survival Plan®.

“Both mother and infant are being monitored by our keepers and veterinary staff and are doing well,” said Tulsa Zoo Zoological Curator of Mammals Jordan Piha. “We’re thrilled to welcome this new infant to the Tulsa Zoo family!”

The birth of this infant marks the 16th siamang born at Tulsa Zoo. Both mother and infant have access to their outdoor habitat at the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation Siamang Habitat but may choose to stay behind the scenes.

Siamangs are the largest of the lesser (meaning smaller) apes and are native to Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. The species is endangered. Siamangs play an important role in keeping the forest healthy because they disperse the seeds of the fruit they eat. They mate for life and have a song (series of calls) that is unique to the pair. In fact, Boomerang and Jambi can often be heard calling to each other in the mornings at Tulsa Zoo.