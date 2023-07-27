TULSA, Okla. — An birth is being celebrated at the Tulsa Zoo.

Giraffe mother, Zoe, birthed a female calf at the zoo yesterday afternoon, zoo officials announced. The calf was born through the zoo’s participation in the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Giraffe Species Survival Plan.

The calf stood 30 minutes after birth, which is an important milestone the zoo reports. Officials also say the calf is latching and nursing which is another good sign of health.

“Both mother and calf are doing well and being closely monitored by our animal care and veterinary staff,” said Tulsa Zoo Zoological Curator of Mammals Jordan Piha. “We’re watching for some important early milestones, but so far the calf appears healthy and strong.”

Zoe and her calf will be visible to the public for observation in the reserve yard and the giraffe barn, but as the calf learns to navigate the zoo’s facilities, it may be in other areas.

“We have also been watching the calf’s interactions closely with both her mother and the herd,” said Piha. “Zoe is a very attentive first-time mother, who instinctively began tending to her calf. The herd has also shown a great amount of curiosity toward the calf as it started exploring the reserve yard.”