JAY, Okla. – A criminal jury trial begins Monday for a Jay man accused of sexually abusing a child.

Douglas Jackson, 72, is charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12-years-of-age and lewd molestation. If convicted Jackson could face up to a life sentence.

Winston Connor II, Jackson’s attorney, said prosecutors failed to investigate the allegations properly and had they done so charges would not have been filed.

The victim, now a teenager, said the sexual abuse started around four or five years old and lasted until they were eight years old, according to an arrest affidavit filed in 2019. The victim said the alleged abuse stopped when the family moved out of state. Before the family left Oklahoma, the victim said Jackson said “he was going to miss making her ‘feel good,’” the affidavit states.

Jackson denied the allegations when confronted by the victim’s family, the affidavit states.

The victim’s mother told authorities the family fears Jackson “because he owns a large assortment of firearms,” the affidavit states. After Jackson learned of the criminal allegations, he “vocalized to family members he will ‘have a shootout’ with anyone, including police, if they come on his property.” Jackson also allegedly “threatened to shoot family member in the past,” the affidavit states.

Another victim told law enforcement officers, Jackson also sexually abused her when she was six or seven years old. This alleged abuse occurred at Jackson’s Arkansas residence, the affidavit states. Those incidents were reported to the Arkansas authorities by the investigating officer.

Jackson was charged in Nov. 2019 but due to the COVID pandemic several court dates and proceedings were delayed. He is free on $150,000 bond, according to court records.