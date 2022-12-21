WASHINGTON – A December 2023 trial date is set for a Miami man facing federal charges in the 2021 Capitol riots.

Benjamen Scott Burlew is accused of shoving John Minchillo, an Associated Press photographer, over a wall and onto the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building causing the photographer to fall several feet below landing on his back. Burlew was allegedly captured in two videos engaging in a physical assault against Minchillo.

Burlew appeared in United States District Court for the District of Columbia on Monday for a competency hearing.

His motion for the hearing was withdrawn and a trial date was set for Dec. 4, 2023, before Judge Randolph D. Moss.

Burlew faces federal charges of:

Civil disorder,

Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers,

Entering and remaining in restricted grounds,

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in restricted grounds,

Physical violence in restricted grounds,

Act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds,

Striking, beating, or wounding another person within the territorial jurisdiction,

Simple assault within the territorial jurisdiction.

Burlew is free on a personal recognizance bond, online court records show.