GROVE, Okla. — Located in northeastern Oklahoma, Grand Lake has a multitude of family activities this first fall weekend. The Grove Tourism and Convention Bureau put together their Top 10 list for fun.

Explore the Pioneer Days at Har-Ber Village.



Grove’s Har-Ber Village Museum has been a top family attraction for over 50 years. A “Living History” demonstration is set for this weekend during Pioneer Days.

Enjoy Fall Colors at Lendonwood Gardens.



The eight-acre Lendowood Gardens has over 1,200 different types of plants including rhododendrons, dogwoods and daylilies. The Japanese pavilion overlooking the koi pond is a favorite of kids of all ages.

Take a Trail Ride at Royal Horse Ranch.



The whole family will enjoy saddling up and taking a trail ride at Royal Horse Ranch on Monkey Island. The ranch’s trail rides follow trails that wind through sunny pastures, shady woods and even the Grand Lake shoreline.

Putt Around at Honey Creek Hive Mini Golf Course.



Honey Creek Hive Mini Golf is built around the Grand Lake theme and each hole relates to various parts of the 45,000-acre lake. One of Grand Lake’s newest attractions, it is also one of the Lake’s favorites for families.

“Go Wild” at Oasis Animal Adventures.



Oasis Animal Adventures in Disney offer an animal adventure encounter where everyone can experience the joy of getting to know and learn fun facts about some incredible animals.

Play to Your Heart’s Content at The Anchor at Shangri-La Resort.



Recently recognized as Oklahoma’s top new attraction, The Anchor at Shangri-La Resort is a one-of-a-kind new entertainment center on Monkey Island that includes arcade games, simulators, virtual reality games and so much more. The whole family will enjoy playing WIFFLE Ball on their Mini-Fenway Park replica field. The kids will enjoy the fishing pond, too.

See the Great Motorcycle Collection at Second Kick Cycle Works.



Young and old alike will enjoy viewing this collection of vintage and antique motorcycles from the 1930s through the 1980s. The collection includes American and European racing bikes, street bikes, racing bikes and much, much more to include pictures, posters, and all types of vintage motorcycle memorabilia.

Explore the Ozarks’ Underground Beauty at Bluff Dwellers Cave.



In nearby Noel are some of the most beautiful underground sights at Bluff Dwellers Cave. The one-hour guided tour is truly breathtaking and, if you’re lucky, you will see several cave salamanders on the tour. Aboveground at the cave you’ll also find a museum and a sluice for panning for gems.

Catch a First-Run Movie at Center Cinema 7 of Grove.



Take advantage of your family time at the Lake and enjoy the latest, first-run movies at Grove’s Center Cinema 7 movie theater. Along with the great movies you’ll find comfortable seating and a great concession stand with popcorn, soda, and sweet treats.