MIAMI, Okla. — The Miami Animal Shelter needs your help

The shelter recently underwent a two-phase reconstruction to improve kennel quality.

The original kennels were failing due to wear and tear and needed an overhaul.

Now the kennels are made with concrete blocks and welded wire fencing with gates for better durability and safety.

While the shelter can now take in more homeless pets, it doesn’t have workers or volunteers to care for them.

“Shelters across Oklahoma are struggling with intake right now. Everywhere is full and nobody is able to move animals. It’s not just a local problem it’s a national problem and a state problem,” said Maycee Goza, shelter manager.

Goza says the shelter had to turn away 60 puppies last week because there weren’t enough workers or volunteers to care for them.