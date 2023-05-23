MIAMI, Okla. — Area students are taking steps to get acquainted with the environment through an immersive experience.

“They are the closest to be impacted by these poisons. Lead, lead poisoning can affect every single organ in the body,” said Rebecca Jim, executive director of LEAD Agency.

Kids in kindergarten through 12th grade are learning about hazardous toxins in the environment.

The Local Environmental Action Demanded (agency), or LEAD, is hosting a summer day camp this week.

Students traveled to Tar Creek to learn about the dangers of the polluted water nearby and how to warn others about it.

“I believe these children will be changed for life. They’re going to remember this experience. They are going to reflect back. They’re going to remember the day they saw that water be the color it should never be,” said Jim.

They also placed warning signs at different locations on Tar Creek to highlight the harmful effects lead can have on people.

“The saddest part is there has to be a warning sign. This creek began running bad water 43 years ago, so some of their grandparents never saw it run well. But before that, this was their playground. They could play in it all summer long,” said Jim.

Although the creek has become dangerous to enter, Rebecca Jim, executive director of LEAD Agency, says there is still some hope left.

“It’s going to take money, determination, and federal agencies that really come to the table and figure it out,” said Jim.

Kids in grades K through 5 spent Monday and Tuesday at the camp.

Grades 6 through 12 will begin their activities on Wednesday.