COMMERCE, Okla.— Today marks 14 years of honoring veterans in northeast Oklahoma. “The Great Deer Hunt” kicked off this Thursday morning at Commerce High School. 6 veterans were honored at the event.

It was organized by the “River Bottom Sportsmen Association” and the “Mid-America Chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America.”

Last year’s outdoor opening ceremony had to be canceled due to weather — So this year, organizers worked with Commerce Public Schools to hold the event inside. For the first time, the ceremony was held as a school-wide assembly –with choir performances and an appearance from the lieutenant governor.

“It gets better from here on. They have no idea what’s in store for them. Like it told this group of youth, yeah it’s a deer hunt, and we call it The Great Deer Hunt, but it has really very little to do with hunting deer. It has to do with honoring our veterans,” said Jack Dalrymple, Volunteer, River Bottom Sportsmen.

“It means a celebration of our veterans, patriotism, the love of veterans, the love of country,” said Bill Kokendoffer, President, Paralyzed Veterans of America Mid-America Chapter.

“To really be teaching the next generation that freedom is not free, that we have to make sure that we pass on freedom, that we teach about why our country is free to younger generations. And to have the middle school, the high school, elementary kids from Commerce in northeast Oklahoma, it was really special and very heartwarming for our veterans here today,” said Matt Pinnell, Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor.

Hunting starts bright and early Friday morning, with lots of other activities planned this weekend for the honorees.

Organizers are looking forward to Miami Public Schools hosting the opening ceremony next year.