OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A Texas man died in a three-vehicle crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Douglas Korn, 70, of Denton, died Friday at Mercy Hospital from a head injury he sustained in the crash. Korn’s passenger, Teressa Blackburn, 69, of Denton was admitted to Mercy Hospital in good condition with head, arm and leg injuries.

The crash happened around 3:30 PM approximately less than a mile south and three miles east of Quapaw, the patrol reported.

Korn’s Mercedes Benz was struck by a 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Tevin Triplett, 30, of Miami, which flipped causing Korn’s vehicle to strike the driver’s rear tractor tires of a 2016 Volvo semi driven by Gjoko Angelovski, 33, of Gulfport, Mississippi, the patrol reported.

Triplett was treated and released from Freeman West hospital. Angelovski was not injured, the patrol said.

The patrol reported the condition of all the drivers was normal and the cause of the crash is under investigation.