MIAMI, Okla. — A new federal study found pockets of Tar Creek waters within the Miami city limits contain high levels of toxic heavy metals.

The results of the Environmental Protection Agency study showed all sampled areas near the Low Water Bridge, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Corporation Bridge and the Miami Nursing Home contained unacceptable levels of cadmium, lead and zinc, which can cause short-term to long-term health problems in both children and adults.

The study is a first of its kind since it tested Tar Creek within the city limits of Miami. Most of Tar Creek’s research over the years has been conducted within the Superfund Site near what used to be the town of Picher.

“Tar Creek is not safe,” said Karmen King, an aquatic toxicologist with Skeo Solutions .

Skeo Solutions, a consulting firm that specializes in environmental stewardship, social equity and economic opportunity, was hired by the Environmental Protection Agency to present its findings.

The study found harmful levels of zinc, lead and cadmium in the water, soil and sediment, said Rebecca Jim, Local Environmental Action Demanded, also known as LEAD, executive director.

The surface water also contained arsenic, cadmium, cobalt, iron, manganese and nickel.

After seeing children building rope swings and making dams to pool water at these sites, the Miami-based environmental agency requested an EPA study.

“No level of lead should be acceptable, as any amount can cause harm,” Jim said. “We would love to see the day when children can play in Tar Creek, but we’re just not there, yet. The younger generations need to be made aware of this region’s historic mining activity and the devastation it has caused to human health and the environment.”

“Generations have been harmed by the metals associated with the superfund site and at the rate of cleanup, more will suffer before it is completed,” Jim said.

At the three sites, 12 surface water samples, 20 sediment samples and 24 surface soil samples, were collected in Oct. 2022. Exposure rates of contamination can be measured in three routes: inhalation, ingestion, or direct skin contact.

While blood studies for the general public for the most part were within an acceptable range by EPA standards, the report showed a high probability for American Indian children to have toxic levels of lead in their blood.

The study also showed American Indians have more of a risk of exposure to heavy metals found in Tar Creek than the general public due to their cultural practices, Jim said.

Tar Creek is 40 square miles of lead- and zinc-contaminated land in northern Ottawa County encompassing the communities of Picher, Cardin, Commerce, Quapaw and north Miami.

For years, Tar Creek was at the top of the EPA’s Superfund list after mining companies departed, leaving countless environmental and medical problems. A 2006 Army Corps of Engineers study showed the abandoned lead and zinc mines underneath Picher and the nearby communities of Cardin and Hockerville had a high risk of caving in resulting in a federally funded buyout leaving Picher a ghost town.