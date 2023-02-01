GRAND LAKE – Even during economic downturns Grand Lake seems to lure lake lovers to its 1,300 miles of shoreline to enjoy breathtaking picturesque views and lake activities.

Lake enthusiasts often flock to Grand Lake from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend. Typically, Grand Lake draws around 50,000 tourists over the Fourth of July holiday, making it the fifth-largest community in Oklahoma for just a few days.

With the help of Grove and Grand Lake tourism leaders Grand Lake is capitalizing on “Staycations” and are seeing more visitors outside the three summer months.

“Grand Lake has beautiful rental homes,” said Grove City Manager Debbie Bottoroff.

Vacationers don’t have to go hundreds of miles to enjoy quality time with their families, she said.

“Grand Lake is versatile – and the area is adding more tourism activities each year,” Bottoroff said.

More of the tourists to Grand Lake live nearby and they end up spending more time vacationing instead of traveling to their vacation destination, she said.

Vacation homes around Grand Lake are perfect for corporate retreats, wedding parties, family reunions and girls’ and guys’ weekends.

We have put together a list of some of the most luxurious rental properties on Grand Lake. The rental rates vary by the season.

Stony Point Gated Resort

Sleeps 35 and rents for $3,500/night*

Guests can enjoy the panoramic view of Grand Lake from Stony Point. Behind the gate’s resort is 1,200 feet of lake waterfront to enjoy. The Lodge has an 825-square-foot covered deck for outdoor entertainment. An additional house and cabins on the property are available. Boat, water toys, kayaks, paddleboards and golf carts are available for rent.

Click here to see the VRBO listing.

Sunrise Getaway

Sleeps 10 and rents for $2,143/night*

This waterfront lake house has an indoor pool, theatre room and an indoor racquetball court and is set up to entertain. Boats, seadoo, tubes, water mats, kayaks, paddleboards, and golf carts are available for rental.

Click here to see the listing.

The Grand Waterfall

Sleeps 18 and rents for $1,699/night*

The spacious lakefront home is nestled between a 25-foot Hawaiian like waterfall and the Grand Lake shoreline and is outfitted with some amazing views of the lake, streams and waterfalls.

Moonlight Monkey House

Sleeps 16 and rents for $1,362/night*

Located on the Monkey Island arm of Grand Lake, the residence has lake views from the back and Shangri-La Golf Course Hole 9 from the front. There is also a community dock for boat parking.

T

To view property click here.

Large Lakefront Home Grand Lake Monkey Island

Sleeps 16 and rents for $986/night*

The two-story residence has a private boat dock and is located a half—block from a boat ramp. It has covered parking for two boats and is approximately two miles from Shangri-La Resort and Golf Club.

*Rates vary