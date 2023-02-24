QUAPAW, Okla. — Quapaw Nation STEAM fair contest winners were awarded at Downstream Casino Thursday.

Earlier this week we told you about the event. Quapaw Nation hosted the award ceremony in the Downstream pavilion.

Students in grades K-12 and their families enjoyed a taco bar, while the winners could receive a STEAM creative pack, a Blue Speaker or even an iPad.

“We are just so thankful that the Quapaw tribe is doing this. This is just a way to show encouragement to the kids. We want to encourage these kids not only in school now but in future education endeavors and even beyond school,” said Pattie Billings, library director for Quapaw Nation.

If you didn’t get a chance to participate this year, the application for next year’s contest will be this coming August.