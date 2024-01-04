QUAPAW, Okla. — A Quapaw school resource officer is showing off a new ride, and it has a special meaning.

A new 2024 Chevy Tahoe began as plain white, but School Resource Officer, John Millard had an idea.

He approached the art club at Quapaw High School about creating something special for his new vehicle.

Senior, Kadence Smith spent roughly 30 to 40 hours of work on creating this masterpiece.

Per Millard’s request, it includes Quapaw Nation Tribe colors, Native American features on the hood, and the “Safe” seatbelt program logo.

Then, a local business brought the design to life.

“Allen Sign, of course made it possible to get on the wrap. Without them I wouldn’t have been able to finish it. But, the design itself, I’m really proud of it,” said Quapaw Senior and artist, Kadence Smith.

“I keep telling her not to forget about the little people when she makes it big. This might be her big break, so I’m excited to know her. I think she’s going to do big things,” said Quapaw Nation Marshal Service SRO, John Millard.

The Quapaw Nation Marshal Service gave Kadence a gift card to thank her for her talents.

She hopes to study architecture and graphic design once she graduates.