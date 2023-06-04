JAY, Okla. – A Missouri man driving a dirt bike was hospitalized in serious condition after striking a pickup truck that was driving in the middle of a dirt road, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported on Sunday.

The collision happened on Saturday around 9:15 a.m. about three miles northeast of Jay, the patrol said.

Kenneth Clark, 34, of Southwest City, Mo., was operating a 2020 Hawk dirt bike northbound on South 560 road and was coming around a curve and struck a pickup truck driven by Shad McMaster.

The patrol said McMaster’s pickup truck was “driving in the middle of a dirt unmarked road in a curve.” The cause of the collision was “failure to keep right of sufficient width,” the patrol reported.

Clark was admitted to Mercy Hospital in Joplin in serious condition with trunk internal and leg injuries, the patrol reported. McMaster, 38, of Jay, was not injured.