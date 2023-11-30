QUAPAW, Okla. — A 14-foot tall house normally isn’t what one would consider impressive, unless you’re talking about it being made entirely out of gingerbread, icing, and hundreds of gumballs, gumdrops, and candy canes.

We were able to get a sneak preview Thursday of what will officially be revealed Friday inside the lobby of Downstream Casino Resort. This life-sized gingerbread house consists of more than 2,500 individual pieces.

Some of the ingredients include 1,800 pounds of dough, 1,500 eggs, 875 pounds of flour, 220 pounds of butter, 250 pounds of sugar, 100 pounds of cinnamon, and 675 pounds of icing.

“Maybe I’ll start a trend with some oversized gingerbread houses. We’ll see. But we enjoy doing it. We work very hard. My assistant and I, Pam, we have thought things and changed things and, it was a lot of fun, lot of hard work. To see people’s faces, even my co-workers, my bosses have peeked behind the curtain, and their faces light up almost like a child. And I went that’s why. That’s why we do it,” said Rebecca Foy, DCR Executive Pastry Chef.

Friday’s big reveal is scheduled to take place at 3 o’clock.