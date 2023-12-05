WYANDOTTE, Okla. — For years the Wyandotte Nation Tribal Police Department has hosted its annual Shop With a Cop program.

Santa figurine at the Wyandotte Nation Police Department

“It’s one of the department’s favorite activities,” said Pat Wilson with the Wyandotte Nation Police Department.

The program is to provide Christmas for Wyandotte students whose families are under financial hardships, Wilson said.

“We started 12 years ago with a budget of $75,” Wilson said. “Now we are up to 54 children and a budget of $200 for each child.”

This year 18 families will receive gifts and baskets of food and other items, she said.

The program allows for one police officer to shop with a child fulfilling another child’s Christmas list.

Each child also receives a goodie bag of chocolate and fruit, a backpack filled with gloves, mittens, and a blanket and the family gets a $50 fuel card and a $200 basket of non-perishable groceries.

“No one is left out in the family,” Wilson said.

“We all love doing this,” Wilson said.

When the baskets of food and gifts are dropped off, the parents often have tears in their eyes, she said.

“The parents are so appreciative,” Wilson said.

Due to a rise in COVID-19, the program had to resort to an alternative plan where the police department employees and volunteers did the shopping and wrapping of gifts and will deliver the Christmas presents on Wednesday.