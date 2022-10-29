WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Some clay pigeons flew through the skies all for a good cause today.

More than 80 shooters came out to the “Shawnee Skies Shooting Complex and Training Center” in Wyandotte for the annual “Clays for a Cause” fundraiser.

The tournament raises money for “The Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism” and all the diagnostic, treatment and educational services it provides.

There were 12 shooting stations all over the wooded grounds where participants had a chance to shoot at 100 clays.

Depending on how many they got, they could win up to $1,000.

“The services are intensive and they’re one to one and with that comes an expense and so it helps to be able to support them with that. We also have scholarship programs at the Leffen Center, we’re able to help out, individuals that maybe can’t afford early intervention,” said Edie Spera, Director of Autism Services, Bill & Virginia Center for Autism.

Tim Botts, Director, Shawnee Skies Shooting Complex & Training Center

“I have a really good friend in Pittsburg, his son has autism and he’s on the spectrum and it’s just something that near and dear to me because I’ve known this young man for his entire life and if we can help raise money to help him to help others, that’s what we want to do.”

The annual event typically brings in up to $15,000.