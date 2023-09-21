MIAMI, Okla. — A graveside service for Ottawa Tribe of Oklahoma Chief Ethel Cook is set for Saturday at Ottawa Indian Cemetery.

Cook, 72, died on September 17.

A direct descendant of Chief Joseph Badger King, Cook was the first woman elected to the tribe’s highest office in May 2011 and held the position for the past 12 years. Previously Cook was elected Second Chief in 2007 and became the first woman elected as Second Chief in Ottawa Tribe’s history.

Under her leadership several tribal businesses were established – High Winds Casino, Otter Stop Convenience Store, Adawe Travel Plaza, and Otter Cove Diner.

The Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce presented Cook with the Impact Award in 2021 and the the Love Local Award in 2022. She was also awarded the Modern-Day Warrior award by the Oklahoma National Indian Gaming Commission and the NEO A&M American Indian Center Distinguished Leader Award.

She served as Inter-Tribal Council President for four years, Miami Chamber Board chairwoman, Miami Area Economic Development Services board member and Cook also served as EPA Region 6 Tribal Operations Committee Tribal Co-Chair.

Cook is survived by three daughters, Tonya Cook, Samantha Cook, and Sherrise Starkey and husband Andrew in addition to three grandchildren – Levi, Sam, and Casidee.



Services are set for 2 p.m. at the Ottawa Indian Cemetery in the care of Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Miami.



Friends and family may send the family notes of encouragement by viewing Chief Cook’s Tribute Page by clicking here .