MIAMI, Okla. — Hundreds of people came together, today (Saturday), to focus on mental health.

The second annual “Hope Fest” was thriving at the Miami Fairgrounds.

September is National Suicide Awareness Month, and “Modoc National” wanted to bring more attention to mental health, locally.

Vendors lined the fairgrounds to pass out information on mental health resources and to-go bags filled with goodies.

Families all got a chance to participate in some fun activities, free games, and food trucks.

The first two hundred people today received a free Hope Fest 2023 tee shirt.

“I just hope they can have fun with their families and have a good day together. Just enjoy family time,” said Sarah Miller, Hope Fest 2023 Coordinator.

“Modoc National” offers even more resources on its website, here.