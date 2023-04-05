JAY, Okla. — Delaware County authorities are searching Wednesday for a woman who has been missing for 12 years.

Misty D. Faulkner of Eucha was last seen around 7:30 p.m. at her grandparent’s house on Jan. 14, 2011. Faulkner had been living with her grandparents, Lloyd and Karen Baty, and had just returned from the grocery store around 6 p.m. A couple of hours had passed and Faulkner’s grandfather went outside and noticed her vehicle was still parked at the their residence, locked with bags of groceries, her wallet and her cell phone still inside her vehicle.

Authorities plan to search an area near where Faulkner was last seen, said Delaware County Sheriff James Beck.

Investigators believe Faulkner had left her job at Tyson’s Foods and gone to the Jay Walmart before arriving at her grandparent’s home.

Faulkner was 29 when she disappeared. She is white, is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighed 150 pounds, and had brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at (918) 253-4531.