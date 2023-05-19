OKLAHOMA — The mother of a Four State teenage girl who was kidnapped and murdered more than 20 years ago waited outside of an Oklahoma prison Friday morning – in protest of his early release.

Kay Thompson, Department of Corrections spokeswoman said Ronnie Busick was released at 6:45 a.m.

“He (Busick) did not leave through the front door, Thompson said.

Thompson did confirm there were protestors at the prison.

Busick was taken to a bus station, she said.

Thompson declined to release the bus ticket’s destination.

The man convicted in the kidnapping and taking part in the killing, was released five years early for good behavior. Ronnie Busick was sentenced three years ago to ten years in prison for his role in the kidnapping and murders of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible.

Lorene Bible seen waiting outside the prison where Ronnie Busick was released today, Friday, May 19th, 2023.

Investigators say he and two other suspects shot and killed Ashley’s parents in December of 1999. Lauria and Ashley’s remains have never been found.

Busick says he can’t remember where their bodies were dumped.

Lorene Bible told us this morning it’s important to her to be at the prison so Busick knows she doesn’t believe him and that she won’t ever stop looking for her daughter’s remains.

Court documents indicate the teens were taken to a mobile home in Picher by Busick, Phil Welch, Jr. and David Pennington, where they were bound, tortured, raped, and killed, and their bodies thrown into a Picher area mine pit.

Welch died from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, and Pennington died in a drug-rela