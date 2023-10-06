TULSA, Okla. – Grove’s defense pulled down three interceptions allowing the Ridgerunner offense to turn those turnovers into 20 unanswered points to defeat Tulsa Will Rogers 40-14 in a rare Thursday night game.

Grove improves its record to 2-1 in Class 5A-4 district play and 4-2 overall.

A penalty had the Ridgerunners backed up and facing a fourth-and-six when Jackson Gain hit Isaac Sheffield who scored on a 27-yard pass in the first quarter. Chris Johnson’s extra point failed after the ball hit the right upright.

After a lackluster first quarter, Grove’s defense exploded yanking the ball away from Will Rogers’s receivers.

Larry Thompson tipped the ball and came down with a Ridgerunner interception. Grove’s offense went to work with Gain connecting to Jacob Gain putting the ball on the three-yard line. On the next possession, Deringer Hollenbeck picked up two yards and punched the ball in on the next possession. The conversion run failed leaving Grove with a 12-0 lead.

Grove’s offense was sparked by Aiden Davis’s second interception which ignited a Sheffield 59-yard touchdown run. Johnson kicked the point after to increase Grove’s lead to 19-0.

Ty Schlessman had Grove’s third interception and almost made it to the endzone but was tackled at the seven-yard line. Tayton Threat took the ball in and Johnson’s extra point was good allowing Grove to take a 26-0 lead at halftime.

Early in the third quarter Hollenbeck had a 24-yard catch but stepped out of bounds at the two-yard line. Hollenbeck took the ball in on the next possession. Johnson’s kick was good as Grove increased their lead 33-0

Grove took command of the football game late in the third quarter when Sheffield returned a 78-yard punt return for a touchdown and Johnson added the extra point as Grove pushed their lead 40-0.

Tulsa scored in the third quarter on an Isaac Arce touchdown and Dakota Morgan added another touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Next Friday Grove travels to Tulsa where they will meet Nathan Hale High School.