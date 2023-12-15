MIAMI, Okla. — Officials with the Dobson Museum and Home in Miami are out to create a new Christmas tradition for families. Their 2nd annual Christmas at the Dobson ran from 4:30 to 6:30 Thursday night.

As part of the city’s downtown revitalization efforts — this free festive get-together took place at the historic Dobson Museum and Home on A Street. It featured live music from a local band, an appearance from Santa, and Christmas cookie decorating for families.

Officials say the goal is to do this every year on the second Thursday in December.

“I think it’s alwas important to have those tradtions and those memories to look back on and that’s our work everyday and we love what we do and enjoy what we are doing here. Making memories and having those to look back on with your family,” said Jordan Boyd, Director of Dobson Museum & Home.

The Dobson Museum and Home is operated by the Ottawa County Historical Society. Normal business hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.