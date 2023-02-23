QUAPAW, OKLA. — Quapaw Nation members will soon be receiving funds from a federal pandemic recovery initiative.

The tribal leadership approved releasing $10 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, known as ARPA, to its citizens.

The distribution has three tiers – $2500 for elders, $2,000 for adult members and $1500 for children – and is available April 3.

Two other projects, a housing project aimed at protecting victims of domestic violence and funding for the Food Sovereignty department, are also part of the funding earmarked to benefit the tribe.