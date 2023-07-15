QUAPAW, Okla. – Wena Supernaw was officially sworn in Saturday as the Quapaw Nation Chairman.

Supernaw released an official statement on July 12 on the Quapaw Nation’s official media site.

I am honored and humbled [that] the Quapaw People have selected me to serve as their Business Committee Chair. The Quapaw Nation’s future is incredibly promising. Now let’s get to work and turn that promise into reality for all Quapaws together. Wena Supernaw, Quapaw Nation Chairman.

After receiving the oath Supernaw presided over the three-hour Quapaw Nation Business Committee regular meeting.

Supernaw won by a landslide in the July 8 special election with 358 votes, followed by Grace Goodeagle with 42 votes and Barbara Kyser-Collier with 41 votes.

Supernaw served as the tribe’s secretary-treasurer in 2022.

Former Chairman Joseph Byrd resigned after the Election Committee called for a recall election prompting the July 8 special election.