QUAPAW, Okla. — A whole lot of students were in research mode in Northeast Oklahoma, and they have been for months.

Work on their projects began earlier in the school year and culminated this morning.

They are Native-American students in grades k through 12 from 10 area tribes, all taking part in this year’s “Quapaw Nation Children’s S.T.E.A.M. Fair.”

It was held inside the “Quapaw Nation Wellness Center.”

“S.T.E.A.M.” stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

“Our desire is to encourage them to develop skills within these 5 areas because these are things that they actually use every single day,” said Pattie Billings, Library Director of Quapaw Nation.

“This year we’ve had a record year of participants and you know again we are represented by more than Quapaw nation we are represented by different tribal nations here,” said Joseph Byrd, Chairman of Quapaw Nation.

“It’s so much fun that I’m going to do it again next year,” said Caytie Couch, S.T.E.A.M. Fair Participant.

An awards luncheon will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at “Downstream Casino Resort.”