Quapaw Chairman Joseph Byrd to be honored on April 4

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — The National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development honored several Oklahomans in this year’s Native American 40 Under 40 award recipients.

“The 2023 Native American 40 Under 40 awardees showcase the hard work, perseverance, and dedication that have come to define this prestigious award,” said Chris James, President and CEO of The National Center in a prepared statement.

This year’s class includes leaders in a variety of fields from across the country, showcasing the depth and breadth of the current generation of American Indian leaders, he said.

“They are truly making a difference in every aspect of American life,” James said.

Honored are: