WYANDOTTE, Okla. — More than 300 teachers in Northeast Oklahoma spent the day together — preparing for the new school year.

We’re now in the heart of back-to-school season — and that has teachers in Northeast Oklahoma heading to “River Bend Casino and Hotel” — for the first ever “Lucky Seven Collaboration Day”.

This event featured more than three hundred teachers from 7 local school districts.

“Topics ranged from trauma-informed instruction, classroom management, student engagement, building school community, we did an overview on the science of reading. Every session has been packed, the participation has been incredible,” said Tammy Dillard, OPSRC Director of Teaching and Learning Team.

“We’re just kinda doing the things that we are going to implement in the classroom so that we know how to do it and how to show our kids how to do it, just active ways of learning,” said Katie Troutman, First Grade Teacher at Welch Elementary.

The event was put on by the “Oklahoma Public School Resource Center.” — a non-profit organization that travels across Oklahoma assisting public school teachers.

“We know more than we’ve ever known before about what makes a great school, and in fact, more than we’ve ever known about the brain and how students learn and what really is important. We want to help get that information into the classroom, in the hands of the teachers,” said Dillard.

Katie Troutman has been an educator for 8 years now — teaching first grade at “Welch Elementary” for the past 3.

“I’m the only teacher in my grade, so it is kinda nice to be with other first grade teachers from around the district, so that I can get ideas and talk to other people around the area,” said Troutman.

“It’s been an incredible event and it is so awesome to see that many educators all leaning in together to grow and learn and share,” said Dillard.

Officials praised Wednesday’s turnout — and say they plan to make this an annual event.