KSNF/KODE — According to AAA, the average amount for a gallon of gas nationwide has decreased by 3 cents since last week.

Those in Oklahoma are seeing even more of a reduction in gas prices.

AAA reports the current average for gas prices in Oklahoma is two dollars and sixty-one cents, dropping by eight cents since last week.

Plus, that’s 32 cents lower than last year’s reported average.

Officials with AAA say one reason is due to the lack of demand for fuel after the busy holiday travel season has dwindled.

New data released by the Energy Information Administration says gas demand has gone from 9.17 million barrels a day to 7.95 million last week.

This increase greatly increased total gasoline stocks from 10.9 million barrels to 237 million.

If the trend continues, AAA reports that those on the road can see even lower prices at the pump.