MIAMI, Okla. — A popular Tar Creek swimming spot is filled with high levels of heavy metals prompting a federal agency to warn against swimming in the area.

The “Swimming Hole Area” is located southeast of the Miami Nursing Home and includes water surrounding low-water bridges and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Corporation bridge.

The Environment Protection Agency recommended people refrain from being around the site until the area is remediated, said Rebecca Jim, Local Environmental Action Demanded, also known as LEAD, executive director.

“Until now, EPA has never told people not to swim in the creek,” Jim said.

Although millions of dollars have been spent on yard remediations, a federally funded buyout and lead and zinc studies Jim said “Tar Creek is still not safe for people.”

To inform the public about the creek’s not-so-hidden dangers, the Miami-based LEAD agency and the EPA are hosting a meeting tonight (12/7) from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Miami Civic Center to inform residents of the lead dangers of swimming or picnicking in the area.

The EPA’s Technical Assistance Services for Communities program will present its recent findings and be available to answer questions.

“I’ve seen kids swimming and diving and going underwater, going through culverts and swimming around, reclaiming this stream,” Jim said. “We want it to be there for them, but we don’t think it’s ready yet, and this report tells that.”

While environmental advocates have been issuing warnings about the creek since the 1980s the EPA is declaring the stream still hazardous with heavy metal pollution from decades of mining.

The surface water at the popular swimming tested positive for arsenic, cadmium, cobalt, iron, lead, manganese, nickel and zinc. However, cadmium, lead and zinc were also found in the bank soil and sediment – which is the classification of very fine rock particles.

For years Jim’s group has established warning signs about the area, but those signs were ignored and removed, she said.

Conclusions of the health evaluation of the area were consistent with the 2021 findings that swimming, wading and picnicking at the Tar Creek Swimming Hole area pose noncancer hazards and unacceptable lead exposures, the report states. The sampling collected 12 surface water samples, 20 collocated sediment samples and 24 surface soil samples from banks where picnicking activities have been observed.

The once, orange-colored waters of Tar Creek warned people about the hidden dangers of the lead and zinc-contaminated land.

Tar Creek is 40 square miles of lead- and zinc-contaminated land in northern Ottawa County encompassing the communities of Picher, Cardin, Commerce, Quapaw and north Miami.

For years, Tar Creek was at the top of the EPA’s Superfund list after mining companies departed, leaving countless environmental and medical problems. A 2006 Army Corps of Engineers study showed the abandoned lead and zinc mines underneath Picher and the nearby communities of Cardin and Hockerville had a high risk of caving in resulting in a federally funded buyout leaving Picher a ghost town.

One of the most significant problems associated with the land was zinc and lead poisoning. A 1997 Harvard study showed that 40 percent of the children in the Picher area tested positive for lead poisoning while a second study showed 24 percent. Since then studies have shown the percentage of lead poisoning in children to be dropping.

The average blood lead levels for a child living in the Tar Creek Superfund Site area continue to be higher than those of children not living in the lead and zinc-contaminated areas, the study reports.

The program will be presented in a hybrid format for people to attend in person or virtually using Microsoft Teams.

To call into the meeting and hear the meeting by audio only, call 1-833-676-8347. The conference ID number is 408 365 999#.

For more details on the meeting, people can call the LEAD Agency at 918-542-9399 or email info@leadagency.org.