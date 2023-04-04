OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they have identified several people who were killed or wounded in a shootout between biker gangs in an Oklahoma City bar.

Around 9 p.m. on April 1, Oklahoma City police and paramedics were called to a shooting at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon, located in the 4000 block of Newcastle Rd.

When officers arrived, they found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators learned that an altercation broke out inside of the bar between several biker gangs. It escalated into numerous people exchanging gunfire.

Officials identified the victims as 38-yearold Francisco Tanajara and 29-year-old Eric Oberholtzer. The third victim has not been positively identified yet.

Two of the wounded were identified as 35-year-old Felicia Wallace and 36-year-old Clayton Owens.

Authorities say 34-year-old Tyler Myers, who was also wounded, was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.

The case is still in the early stages and more arrests are possible.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (4050 297-1200.