TAHLEQUAH, Okla — Right now authorities are on the scene of a plane crash in an open field north of the Tahlequah Municipal Airport. It has sent one person to an Arkansas hospital.

The pilot is reportedly from Arkansas.

Around 10:30 this morning (Tuesday 6/27), a small plane crashed west of Tahlequah, Oklahoma.

It happened on Mud Valley Road which is in the county west of town. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on scene and the Federal Aviation Administration agents are en route to investigate.

Photograph courtesy of the Tahlequah Daily Press Photogragh courtesy of the Tahlequah Daily Press

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.