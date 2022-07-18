MIAMI, Okla. – Ottawa County Sheriff David Dean said Sunday night’s jail disturbance was over a pencil.

On Sunday, four inmates got upset over another pod receiving a pencil, Dean posted on the department’s social media site.

The upset inmates started a fire in the jail yard, blocked the main door with bunks then started smashing windows, Dean said. Officers responded, along with the fire department and medical personnel to the jail as a preventative measure due to the vandalism and outbreak.

These inmates were taken out of the pod and put into another cell where they broke a hot water line, he said.

At no time did an inmate, deputy or staff go to the hospital, Dean said.