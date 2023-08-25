MIAMI, Okla. – A retired nurse at the center of a wrongful death lawsuit involving an Ottawa County inmate may face criminal charges, District Attorney Doug Pewitt said Thursday.

Terral Ellis, Jr., a 26-year-old father, died of sepsis and pneumonia on Oct. 22, 2015, while incarcerated in the Ottawa County Jail. Knowledge of a DUI warrant prompted Ellis to surrender to the jail staff 10 days earlier.

His multiple medical complaints of seizures, convulsions, numbness in his legs, were not only ignored by Theresa Horn, Ottawa County Jail nurse – but the 32-year career nurse also cursed, screamed, and mocked the dying man.

Former Ottawa County Sheriff Terry Durborow blamed the inmate’s death on Horn because she refused to check on Ellis, according to Horn’s court testimony.

Pewitt said he plans to meet with Ottawa County Sheriff David Dean on Friday to discuss what criminal charges if any Horn could face.

Horn’s actions – or lack thereof – puts her at the center of the firestorm after a federal jury awarded the Ellis estate $33 million in compensatory damages. The judgment is against the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office in its official capacity – not one person individually – prompting outrage by Ottawa County residents.

Users on social media are clambering for Horn to be criminally charged or held financially responsible for a part of the multi-million-dollar judgment.

Several videos were shown to the jury, during the eight-day trial, of Horn berating Ellis, mocking and cursing him as he languished for days, crying out for help.

“On Monday I will be meeting with the Ottawa County Commissioners in executive session to discuss the county’s next step,” Pewitt said.

Ottawa County Commission Chairman Mike Furnas referred all questions to Pewitt but also said an executive session meeting was planned for Monday to discuss the judgment.

Pewitt said he expects the multi-million judgment to be appealed.

Wellon B. Poe, Jr., attorney for the county said he anticipates appealing the judgment. Any decision on whether to appeal will be made within 30 days, he said.

“There were settlement negotiations prior to the trial,” Poe said. “But the offers were rejected.”

Attorney fees and lawsuit expenses are paid from the county’s $2 million insurance policy. Anything left on the policy goes toward the judgment.

If the policy doesn’t cover the judgment, the county is responsible, he said.

Horn was dismissed from the lawsuit due to the already long delay in the case and to avoid unnecessary future delays in the case, said Daniel Smolen, attorney for the Ellis estate.

“What she did was criminal.” Daniel Smolen, attorney for the Ellis family.

This 2012 photo provided shows Terral Ellis Jr. and his child. (Courtesy of the Ellis family via AP)

The Ellis family is hopeful the $33 million verdict will spark long overdue reforms of the broken healthcare delivery systems in our county jails, Smolen said.

Ottawa County residents can expect to see either their property taxes increase or sales tax take a giant hike in order for the county to satisfy the $33 million wrongful death judgment.

The $33 million settlement is almost five times the county’s annual budget of $6.9 million, according to the county’s Estimate of Needs for the fiscal year ending 2022.

How To Pay For The Judgment

According to the latest census records, Ottawa County has a median household income of $42,311 and 20.5% of the county’s 30,338 population lives in poverty.

A sales tax increase would have to be approved by Ottawa County voters. An increase would make Miami and Commerce some of the highest-taxed communities in the state.

“Nearly all the surrounding communities and counties hit by a legal judgment use a sales tax increase to pay off the judgment,” said Bill Turner, with Turner and Associates, a certified public accountant.

Turner said the sales tax can be extended for a longer period of time.

Sales tax rates in Ottawa County are determined by seven different tax jurisdictions, Miami, Commerce, Ottawa, Quapaw, Fairland, Wyandotte and North Miami.

City Sales Tax Rate

Miami 9.5%

Wyandotte 8.85%

Fairland 8.85%

Quapaw 8.85%

Commerce 10.00%

North Miami 9.35%

In neighboring Delaware County, residents approved a 17-year, half-cent sales tax earmarked to pay off a $13.5 million settlement after 15 female inmates accused former Jail Administrator Lonnie Hunter and deputy Bill Sanders Sr., who is now deceased, of raping and groping them while deputies drove them to doctor’s appointments, in the jail shower, and in their cells.

Should the multi-million judgment fall to the taxpayers, the rise in property taxes would last for three years.

Potential property tax figures were not available.

The civil case was handled by the Oklahoma City law firm of Collins, Zorn and Wagner, which was hired by the county’s insurance company.