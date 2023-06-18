NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — Parts of Northeast Oklahoma suffered extensive damage after storms ripped through the area Saturday night into Sunday morning.

In Grove – it all started around 2:00 a.m. Saturday with tornado sirens and wind speeds reportedly reaching up to 80 miles per hour.

Numerous large trees can be found down throughout the area, and several are hanging on power lines.

Many residents also suffered roof damage.

Officials with the “Grove Fire Department” tell us – thousands remain without power, and that’s not expected to change until Tuesday or Wednesday, according to the “Grove Fire Department’s” Captain Roman Steed.

Captain Steed wants to remind people to be extremely cautious and aware of their surroundings until everything is cleaned up.

“It’s serious in the fact that really you have to be aware of where you are walking with all these down power lines and things you don’t know if they are energized or not. Best policy is to just stay away from them. Don’t be walking around just looking around, look down at the ground, make sure you know where you’re at and just be careful. Because there is a lot of stuff that’s broken and damaged right here,” said Roman Steed, Grove Fire Department Captain.

Officials tell us there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities at this time.