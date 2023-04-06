MIAMI, Okla. – A Four State man died Thursday from injuries he received in an alleged drunk driving hit-and-run crash.

Chase Langston, 24, of Parsons, Kan., was riding on the hood of a pickup truck driven by Clay McCormick, 20, of Fairland. A preliminary investigation indicates McCormick was taking off southbound on B Street NE in Miami when he accelerated and slammed on his brakes, throwing Langston from the hood of the pickup truck, according to a Miami Police press release.

“Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College is deeply saddened to share that Chase Langston, a freshman agriculture student from Parsons, Kansas passed away earlier this morning,” said Shelby Saul, NEO spokeswoman.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of Chase Langston,” Dr. Kyle J. Stafford, NEO president. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

“Both families are grieving,” said Winston Connor, II, McCormick’s attorney. “The loss of Chase Langston’s life is tragic.”

The two young men were good friends, he said.

McCormick was asked by Langston’s family to attend the “honor walk” which is customary when a person’s organs are donated, he said.

“I believe when the facts of the accident are released, Clay McCormick shouldn’t face criminal charges if they in fact are filed,” Connor said. “It was a tragic accident.”

A neighbor called in the fatal collision that happened around 8:30 p.m. on Monday in the 900 block of B Street NE in Miami, said Miami Police Chief Thomas Anderson.

McCormick, who was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, initially fled from the scene but was arrested in the area where the crash happened, he said.

A passenger in McCormick’s truck backed his vehicle down the street. The pickup truck was found about half a block north of the scene, parked at McCormick’s residence, Anderson said.

Anderson said McCormick’s passenger is not facing any charges and authorities are waiting for McCormick’s blood alcohol test results.

The crash is under investigation and McCormick is expected to be charged, Anderson said.

Langston was flown by helicopter to a Joplin hospital in critical condition, he said.

McCormick has received two speeding tickets since 2020, court records show.