MIAMI, Okla. – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic.

By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oklahoma using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to July 14, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Northeast Oklahoma had several counties on the list – Ottawa County ranked third.

City Active Deceased Recovered Afton 24 16 1,484 Commerce 9 14 789 Fairland 13 11 835 Miami 113 63 5,317 Quapaw 27 19 838 Wyandotte 10 12 872 Data as of July 10, 2022

Provided by the Oklahoma Departmet of Health

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of July 15. 17 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 86 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 46.9% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

#50. Texas County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 170 (34 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,651 (6,125 total cases)

— 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (55 total deaths)

— 25.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (9,100 fully vaccinated)

#49. Kiowa County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 172 (15 new cases, +275% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,921 (1,996 total cases)

— 17.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 620 (54 total deaths)

— 68.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (4,499 fully vaccinated)

#48. Noble County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 180 (20 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,048 (3,122 total cases)

— 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (41 total deaths)

— 0.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (7,044 fully vaccinated)

#47. Grady County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 181 (101 new cases, +46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,348 (14,153 total cases)

— 8.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (247 total deaths)

— 20.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.8% (21,655 fully vaccinated)

#46. Haskell County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (23 new cases, +156% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,674 (2,863 total cases)

— 18.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (41 total deaths)

— 11.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (5,293 fully vaccinated)

#45. McCurtain County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 183 (60 new cases, +36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,149 (8,257 total cases)

— 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 506 (166 total deaths)

— 37.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.6% (12,024 fully vaccinated)

#44. Custer County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 193 (56 new cases, +44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,263 (8,197 total cases)

— 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 586 (170 total deaths)

— 59.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (14,278 fully vaccinated)

#43. Payne County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 194 (159 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,580 (19,285 total cases)

— 14.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (166 total deaths)

— 44.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (40,755 fully vaccinated)

#42. Osage County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 194 (91 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,396 (11,457 total cases)

— 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (171 total deaths)

— 0.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.4% (16,604 fully vaccinated)

#41. Coal County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 200 (11 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,301 (1,720 total cases)

— 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (24 total deaths)

— 19.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (2,276 fully vaccinated)

#40. Washington County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 204 (105 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,546 (13,163 total cases)

— 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 510 (263 total deaths)

— 39.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (23,051 fully vaccinated)

#39. McClain County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 210 (85 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,982 (12,135 total cases)

— 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (138 total deaths)

— 7.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (19,768 fully vaccinated)

#38. Murray County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 213 (30 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,662 (4,315 total cases)

— 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 554 (78 total deaths)

— 51.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (6,368 fully vaccinated)

#37. Love County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 224 (23 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,259 (3,205 total cases)

— 12.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (40 total deaths)

— 6.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (4,390 fully vaccinated)

#36. Le Flore County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 225 (112 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,878 (12,901 total cases)

— 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (107 total deaths)

— 41.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.7% (19,783 fully vaccinated)

#35. Stephens County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 225 (97 new cases, +47% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,955 (11,629 total cases)

— 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 475 (205 total deaths)

— 29.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (20,862 fully vaccinated)

#34. Jackson County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 228 (56 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,587 (6,767 total cases)

— 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 440 (108 total deaths)

— 19.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (13,371 fully vaccinated)

#33. Hughes County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 233 (31 new cases, +35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,054 (2,663 total cases)

— 27.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 467 (62 total deaths)

— 27.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (6,191 fully vaccinated)

#32. Delaware County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 233 (100 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,846 (11,546 total cases)

— 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 474 (204 total deaths)

— 29.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (18,454 fully vaccinated)

#31. Mayes County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 234 (96 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,241 (10,785 total cases)

— 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (163 total deaths)

— 8.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.2% (18,171 fully vaccinated)

#30. Lincoln County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 235 (82 new cases, +34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,457 (8,181 total cases)

— 15.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 407 (142 total deaths)

— 10.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (14,282 fully vaccinated)

#29. Creek County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 236 (169 new cases, +62% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,367 (18,858 total cases)

— 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 473 (338 total deaths)

— 28.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (31,702 fully vaccinated)

#28. Tulsa County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 236 (1,538 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,571 (179,639 total cases)

— 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (2,192 total deaths)

— 8.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (410,509 fully vaccinated)

#27. Pawnee County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 238 (39 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,075 (4,270 total cases)

— 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 519 (85 total deaths)

— 41.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (8,200 fully vaccinated)

#26. Canadian County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 242 (359 new cases, +35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,967 (41,476 total cases)

— 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (393 total deaths)

— 27.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (87,761 fully vaccinated)

#25. Cleveland County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 244 (693 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,349 (83,356 total cases)

— 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (826 total deaths)

— 20.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (162,535 fully vaccinated)

#24. Oklahoma County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 245 (1,956 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,205 (208,965 total cases)

— 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (2,490 total deaths)

— 15.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.4% (529,263 fully vaccinated)

#23. Wagoner County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 248 (202 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,121 (22,859 total cases)

— 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (277 total deaths)

— 7.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (38,961 fully vaccinated)

#22. Seminole County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 251 (61 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,024 (6,313 total cases)

— 6.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 557 (135 total deaths)

— 51.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (12,973 fully vaccinated)

#21. Bryan County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 252 (121 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,393 (14,107 total cases)

— 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 285 (137 total deaths)

— 22.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (21,108 fully vaccinated)

#20. Garvin County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 253 (70 new cases, +250% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,188 (7,257 total cases)

— 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 538 (149 total deaths)

— 46.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (13,014 fully vaccinated)

#19. Pittsburg County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 254 (111 new cases, +59% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,578 (11,166 total cases)

— 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 483 (211 total deaths)

— 31.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (20,003 fully vaccinated)

#18. Rogers County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 255 (236 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,622 (26,464 total cases)

— 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 422 (390 total deaths)

— 15.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (43,865 fully vaccinated)

#17. Muskogee County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 256 (174 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,403 (20,673 total cases)

— 9.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 515 (350 total deaths)

— 40.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (35,733 fully vaccinated)

#16. Craig County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 262 (37 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,002 (4,950 total cases)

— 26.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (55 total deaths)

— 6.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (7,665 fully vaccinated)

#15. Logan County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 265 (127 new cases, +76% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,722 (11,389 total cases)

— 14.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (162 total deaths)

— 8.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.7% (17,130 fully vaccinated)

#14. Pottawatomie County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 274 (199 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,609 (21,494 total cases)

— 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (284 total deaths)

— 6.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (36,571 fully vaccinated)

#13. Okfuskee County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 275 (33 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,043 (3,603 total cases)

— 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 517 (62 total deaths)

— 40.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (5,667 fully vaccinated)

#12. Caddo County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 282 (81 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,643 (8,526 total cases)

— 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 598 (172 total deaths)

— 62.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.4% (19,105 fully vaccinated)

#11. Major County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 288 (22 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,084 (2,524 total cases)

— 19.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 537 (41 total deaths)

— 46.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (3,863 fully vaccinated)

#10. Kay County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 292 (127 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,328 (12,769 total cases)

— 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 498 (217 total deaths)

— 35.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (19,026 fully vaccinated)

#9. Carter County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 293 (141 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,901 (14,867 total cases)

— 11.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 503 (242 total deaths)

— 37.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (21,580 fully vaccinated)

#8. Sequoyah County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 306 (127 new cases, +48% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,561 (11,041 total cases)

— 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (106 total deaths)

— 30.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.2% (17,130 fully vaccinated)

#7. Cherokee County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 306 (149 new cases, +35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,068 (15,117 total cases)

— 12.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (153 total deaths)

— 14.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (23,954 fully vaccinated)

#6. Choctaw County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 320 (47 new cases, +88% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,292 (4,151 total cases)

— 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 436 (64 total deaths)

— 18.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.0% (5,276 fully vaccinated)

#5. Cimarron County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 328 (7 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,656 (591 total cases)

— 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (7 total deaths)

— 10.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.2% (709 fully vaccinated)

#4. Marshall County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 337 (57 new cases, +159% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,919 (4,727 total cases)

— 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (46 total deaths)

— 25.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (7,689 fully vaccinated)

#3. Ottawa County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 363 (113 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,970 (9,640 total cases)

— 11.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 408 (127 total deaths)

— 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.7% (12,358 fully vaccinated)

#2. Pontotoc County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 384 (147 new cases, +40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,001 (12,634 total cases)

— 19.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 400 (153 total deaths)

— 9.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.8% (19,823 fully vaccinated)

#1. Adair County, OK

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 397 (88 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,334 (8,286 total cases)

— 34.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (75 total deaths)

— 7.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Oklahoma

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.3% (8,286 fully vaccinated)

