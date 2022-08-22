See how & when to attend the exhibit at the Dobson Museum below

MIAMI, Okla. – An Ottawa County museum is allowing area residents a glimpse into the lives of two former Ottawa County politicians who forged their way through the state’s political jungle while wearing high heels.

Grace Mitchelson and Mona Jean Russell were the first female State Representatives from Ottawa County. They served from 1944 to 1948.

The Dobson Museum and Home in Miami is reaching back in history almost 80 years to tell their stories.

One woman stood toe-to-to with the KKK the other woman was on the front line of the women’s suffrage movement.

The novelty of women in politics was evident in the published reports of that time in history:

“The visitor’s gallery of the House was packed today with the majority of the watchers women…Miss Russell wore a bright yellow dress with a black hat and white corsage. Mrs. Mitchelson wore a black dress, a red hat with a large red veil. She too, wore a white corsage.” January 8, 1947 Miami News-Record

These political pioneers are part of a traveling exhibit “Women of Oklahoma” and “Votes for Women.” The exhibit features notable women of Oklahoma and the suffrage movement.

The exhibit is from the Oklahoma Historical Society and can be viewed at the Dobson Museum and Home in Miami.

“We are fortunate to profile these two women who led legendary political lives,” said Jordan Boyd, museum director.

Both were democrats and carried the weight of Ottawa County residents with every decision they made, he said.

Campaign Ad – Miami News Record July 4, 1948

MONA JEAN RUSSELL ERDMANN

Russell was not a large woman but had “a voice of command.”

Russell’s life was profiled in the Oklahoma State University Library Oklahoma Women Legislators digital collection.

Paul Erdmann, Russell’s son was interviewed in 2009 as part of the Women of the Oklahoma Legislature Oral History Project.

”My mother would have been an heiress,” Erdmann says in the interview.

Russell’s father was diagnosed with a heart problem and decided to sell the family’s seven ice plants. The family patriarch signed the papers on a Thursday night and the next day he went to pick the money up from escrow.

“On Friday, the bank had closed and there was no money. He had lost all of the things he’d worked for his whole life,” said Erdmann.

“The people who bought them from him thought that that wasn’t a fair deal and so they took him on as manager of two of the ice plants,” Erdmann said. “By the time he died he owned those two (plants) again.”

Erdmann believed his mother got into politics to counter the people who were controlling the politics of the area, and that was the KKK.

“So my little petite mom was staring down the Ku Klux Klan. She never said a word about that for years and years,” Erdmann said.

Wallace also presented a bill allowing women to serve on juries and she wrote a resolution to put women’s toilets on the same floor as the floor of the legislature.

She graduated with her law degree when she was 24 years old. She was appointed as Picher’s city attorney and also served as president of the Picher Board of Education.

She lost the 1948 Oklahoma Senate race.

She died in 2008.

GRACE MITCHELSON

Campaign Ad Miami News-Record

Mitchelson was the vice-president of the Oklahoma Democrat Party when she first ran for office. She fought for women’s suffrage in 1918.

In 1919 the year after women were granted the right to vote, 22-year-old Mitchelson got involved in politics. She served many terms at the state and county level of the Democratic Party, including five terms as the Ottawa County Democratic Control Committee vice-chairman.

Mitchelson also became a licensed embalmer in 1919.

She campaigned for higher pay for teachers and promote a higher standard of education for Oklahoma schools. She sponsored the bill creating an experimental farm on the campus of Northeastern Oklahoma A & M college.

While in state office she served on the appropriations and mines and mining committees.

Mitchelson died in 1971.

The Miami exhibit also features notable women from Ottawa County including rock and roll legend Cassie Gaines, women’s civil rights activist Fern Holland, film director Carol Littleton and American Indian ballerina Moscyle Larkin.

The exhibit will be featured at the Dobson Museum and Home until Aug. 31 and admission is free.

he Dobson Museum and Home is on 110 A Street SW in Miami. The hours of the exhibit are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.