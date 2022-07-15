AFTON, Okla. – A Bernice man died Thursday from injuries he sustained in a one-vehicle crash, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Ryan Bliesath, 66, died at the scene from massive injuries, the patrol reported.

The fatal collision occurred around 6:15 p.m. about two miles south of Afton, on County Road South 520 and about a half-mile north of County Road East 240.

Bliesath was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on County Road South 520 when for an unknown reason struck a culvert and traveled another 84 feet before overturning an unknown number of times, the patrol said.

Bliesath was ejected during one of the rolls through the driver’s window landing 16 feet north and 20 feet west of the area where his vehicle crashed, the patrol reported.

The patrol said Bliesath’s condition and the cause of collision is under investigation.