QUAPAW, Okla. — Two women were killed in a head-on collision, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Kimberly Quals, 23, of Baxter Springs, Kan., and Kayleigh Vann, 26, of Quapaw died on Saturday around 7 a.m., the patrol reported.

Both women were pinned for approximately one hour and were pronounced dead at the scene by Quapaw Nation EMS.

Quals’ vehicle was eastbound on US-69A, and Vann’s vehicle was westbound on the same highway when for an unknown reason Quals’ vehicle crossed the center line and struck Vann’s vehicle head-on.

The crash remains under investigation, the patrol reported.