NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – Delaware and Ottawa County commissioners approved a burn ban this week.

The ban ends at 11 a.m. on October 10.

“This is more proactive,” said Mike Reed, Grove Fire Chief, referring to the ban.

The last burn ban in July was after an increase in grass fires, he said.

“The area is not expected to receive any rain in the next two weeks,” Reed said. “This burn ban is just a precaution.”

Delaware County has reported 1.7 inches of rain in the past 30 days and Ottawa County has reported 0.89, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet.

In 2021, Ottawa County had 47.66 inches of rain, almost doubling where the county stands for this year at 25.14 inches of rain. Delaware County posted similar numbers, in 2021 the county received 47.32 inches of rainfall and so far the county has registered 33.27 for this year.