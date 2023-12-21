AFTON, Okla. — Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents served a search warrant at Afton Town Hall Thursday (12/21), prompting the Ottawa County community to temporarily close its doors.

“The OSBI was called in at the request of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office,” said Hunter McGee, agency spokesman.

McGee said the search warrant concerned “financial irregularities.”

The community’s town office announced the closure due to an “unforeseen emergency” and said it would reopen on Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. for a regular town meeting.

The office would reopen for regular business on Dec. 28 at 7 a.m.

2017 census reports show the town’s population is 1,028.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.