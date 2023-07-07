OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Controlled hunts are coming this fall to Ottawa County.

The Grand River Dam Authority is announcing that the public can now register for those hunts online.

Click here to access the online registration.

GRDA has specific locations where public hunting is allowed. The application period for deer and waterfowl hunts on Neosho Bottoms is through July 31.

Primary applicants can add up to three individuals for a group of up to four hunters. While the hunts are open to the public, GRDA also asks that residents of its municipal customer, and public power communities upload a copy of a utility bill as proof of residence for consideration for special opening day hunts.

For more information, call (918) 323-6234.