MIAMI, Okla. — One person has been killed in a Miami shooting.

Police Chief Thomas Anderson tells us it happened earlier this afternoon near 2nd Avenue and H Street NW.

One person has been detained and police believe there is no further threat to the community.

As of 5:00 p.m. Friday, the roads around the area were closed to traffic while police conduct their investigation.

Miami Police are referring the incident to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.