KSNF/KODE — Recently, the personal finance website, WalletHub released its report on 2023’s Most Gambling-Addicted States.

Included in their top ten gambling-addicted states is Oklahoma, which is ranked seventh overall. If personal gambling gets out of hand, it becomes a real medical condition, called Gambling Disorder, the report claims. According to “Psychology Today,” Gambling Disorder affects about 1% to 3% of all U.S. adults.

In an online publication about compulsive gambling, The Mayo Clinic states, “Gambling can stimulate the brain’s reward system much like drugs such as alcohol can, leading to addiction.” With a considerably high number of casinos operating in the state of Oklahoma, some say it’s no surprise the state ranks high on WalletHub’s newly released report.

“It’s a hidden disorder in that you don’t see obvious signs of impairment like you do with drugs and alcohol. It doesn’t have those kinds of physiological symptoms — they’re more internalized. It’s very easy for this to be hidden for long periods of time with no one else knowing that,” said Dr. Wiley Harwell, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Association on Problem Gambling and Gaming.

To establish the list of states where gambling addition is most prevalent, WalletHub compared each state across 20 key metrics. Some of the data points the at make up the report include the presence of illegal gambling operations, lottery sales per capita, and the share of adults with gambling disorders.

OVERALL RANK*STATETOTAL SCOREGAMBILING-FRIENDLINESS GAMBLING PROBLEM & TREATMENT
1Nevada72.5911
2South Dakota67.3329
3Montana60.2672
4Mississippi56.8584
4Louisiana56.85321
6New Jersey53.38912
7Oklahoma53.10533
8West Virginia53.00440
9Pennsylvania49.42646
10Oregon47.631122
11California47.17215
12Texas46.31263
13North Dakota44.651039
14Illinois43.821630
15Colorado42.932313
16Minnesota41.982911
17Delaware41.881736
18Iowa41.861248
19Rhode Island41.821834
20New York41.301542
21Tennessee41.13337
22Michigan40.631447
23Ohio39.841943
24Virginia39.762720
25Massachusetts39.562232
26Wyoming39.432529
27Missouri39.243115
28South Carolina38.25456
29New Mexico38.111350
30North Carolina37.613419
31Indiana37.532045
32Maryland37.422438
33Idaho37.233716
34New Hampshire36.17468
35Arizona36.073226
36Arkansas36.033817
37Washington35.693625
38Georgia34.653928
39Alabama33.854027
40Kentucky33.853044
41Connecticut33.632849
42Florida32.873541
43Nebraska32.494231
44Kansas32.424323
45Wisconsin31.884135
46Maine29.504437
47Hawaii27.854910
48Alaska26.664814
49Vermont25.054724
50Utah24.015018
Note: Number 1 = Most Addicted. (Graph courtesy: WalletHub)

A state that’s home to 38 federally recognized tribal lands, Oklahoma is unique when it comes to gaming. In 1988, the Regan Administration established the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA), with the goal of giving Native American tribes the opportunity to have their own sources of income. Because Native American reservations or tribal lands have tribal sovereignty, IGRA made it so that states have limited ability to prevent gaming on tribal land. But, the act also allowed for state governments to play a role in gaming regulations and restrictions.

After IGRA was established, bingo quickly became the primary form of gaming in Oklahoma. Eventually, betting on horse racing was permitted. Throughout most of the 1990s and early 2000’s, Oklahoma tribes continued petitioning the state government to allow varied types of gaming, including electronic and casino-style.

In 2004, their campaigning and lobbying paid off when a state question permitting electronic gaming was put before Oklahoma voters, who passed the state referendum. Just four years after that state question passed, the Oklahoma Historical Society reported 94 casinos with 41,771 gaming machines existed on Oklahoma tribal land. Currently, 43% of the entire state is considered to be tribal land.

Today, you’ll find 33 of the state’s 38 tribes operating 143 casinos. Oklahoma has more Native American casinos than any other state in the nation. If you break the numbers down by individual counties, Dr. Harwell claims Ottawa County in Northeastern Oklahoma has more casinos per-capita, than any county in the United States. WalletHub says it’s facts like these that contributed to Oklahoma’s placement (#7) among the most gambling-addicted states in the U.S., according to the report.

“Gambling addiction has so much stigma and shame attached to it because it involves money. People don’t talk about money and people will not talk about it. So people are very reluctant to to receive help,” says Dr. Harwell.

The Oklahoma Association on Problem Gambling and Gaming (OAPGG) reports 1-in-16 (6.2%) Oklahomans meet criteria for gambling disorder, and 24.1% of Oklahomans are at-risk for problem gambling, the OAPGG states. For Oklahomans who feel they may have a gambling addiction, help is available and free for residents of that state — all paid for by gambling revenue. Many tribes also offer free gambling addiction services, and even partner with the OAPGG.

Despite the state you live in, Dr. Harwell says anyone can become addicted to gambling and help is available 24/7.

“There’s a national helpline you can call. It’s 1-800-GAMBLER, and that’s answered state-by-state. For instance, in Missouri it would be routed to whoever answers the helpline for Missouri. In Oklahoma, it’s answered in Oklahoma City. When you call that number, you get a designated person that’s answering the helpline for that particular state. They’ll have a list of all the providers for individual outpatient counseling. They’ll have a list of all the gamblers anonymous group, and have the ability to do a brief assessment for suicide, because problem gamblers have the highest suicide attempt rate of any of the other addictive disorders. That helpline is what we want people to call, and the help they’ll receive comes in the form of outpatient counseling, or referral to Gamblers Anonymous groups, or more information,” said Dr. Harwell.

You can access WalletHub’s report on the Most Gambling Addicted States, HERE.