NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – The legendary Oklahoman Will Rogers had a popular saying at the turn of the 20th century about Oklahomans and prohibition:

“They will vote dry as long as they could stagger to the polls.”

Oklahomans went to the polls and contradicted Will Rogers’s adage, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.

The 21st Amendment which was enacted in 1933 defeated prohibition. However, Oklahoma continued to prohibit the sale of intoxicants until April 7, 1959, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.

U.S. Marshals destroying liquor in Guthrie, Oklahoma Territory on May 28, 1889. Photo courtesy of the Oklahoma Historical Society.

Oklahoma voters voted to repeal prohibition by a margin of more than 82,000 votes.

The Liquor Control Act of 1959 also established a commission to issue licenses and enforce the regulations for liquor sales and stores. Between July 1 and September 1, 1959, the commission approved 473 licenses for package sales in retail stores.

In Delaware County, one liquor license was applied for but it was not granted. In Ottawa County, two liquor licenses were applied for and both were granted.

On Sept. 1, 1958, at 10 a.m. liquor stores opened their doors as legal businesses for the first time since 1907.

Prior to statehood, Oklahoma and Indian territories had different liquor policies. Oklahoma Territory laws permitted the sale of alcohol, but in Indian Territory, federal laws prohibited the distribution of intoxicants, according to published reports.

When Oklahoma became a state in 1907 prohibition was the law. For half a century an underground bootleg business boomed had proliferated throughout the state while the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union and affiliates held sway and kept the state “dry.”

The Liquor Control Act established an Alcohol Control Board. The board was later renamed the Alcohol Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission in 1985. The state agency governs the manufacture and sale of alcohol.

The legislation did not permit liquor by the drink until 1984 when the state voted it out.

~Information provided by the Oklahoma Historical Society.