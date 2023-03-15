JAY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said speeding was the cause of a one-vehicle crash near Jay on Wednesday.

Gloria Sanchez Martinez, 29, of Westville was partially ejected from her sunroof, the patrol said.

The patrol reported the lower part of Martinez’s body was pinned in her vehicle for 53 minutes. She was flown by helicopter to Freeman Hospital in Joplin and admitted in stable condition, according to the patrol.

Martinez was attempting to pass several vehicles when her vehicle departed the roadway and rolled, the patrol said. The collision happened around 7 a.m. on OK-20 about eight miles northeast of Jay.