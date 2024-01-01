DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — Two Delaware County men have been reported missing.

Daniel Kirk, 42, has been missing since December 21 and Trey Glass, 19, has been missing since December 15.

Daniel Kirk

Kirk was last seen in his white Ford Crew cab truck in the Jay, Oklahoma area. He has lived in the Jay area for the last five years and could be between Jay and Stilwell.

If you have seen Kirk or have any information please call the Adair County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 696-2106.

Trey Glass

Glass is 5’07”, 130 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants. Glass is also said to have a medical condition. He has a small heart tattoo on his pinky finger and a seven-inch scar on the back of his leg.

Persons with information on Glass are encouraged to call the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 253-4531 ext. 1, or dial 911.