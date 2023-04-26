OKLAHOMA CITY – A new Oklahoma law will allow restaurants and school cafeterias to donate leftover food without the fear of lawsuits.

The law grants civil immunity to restaurants and school cafeterias donating leftover food. It goes into on Nov. 1.

“Unfortunately, the lack of protection from civil action has prevented Oklahoma’s restaurants and school cafeterias from donating perfectly good food to those in need,” said state Sen. Anthony Moore in a prepared statement.

Moore said this law should address food shortage issues within the state and open the door to more restaurants and cafeterias interested in donating leftovers.

The bill provides for civil action in situations where the restaurant or school cafeteria willfully or negligently donates spoiled food.

“We have many seniors, individuals and families who are living with food insecurity, while restaurants and school cafeterias feel they have no choice but to throw away nutritious, good food,” said Sen. Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City, who authored the bill in the Senate.

This new law is aimed at encouraging those restaurants and schools who would like to help address hunger in our state to do so, she said.