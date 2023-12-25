OKLAHOMA – The Sooner state reported an 11 percent higher salary than the national average for employees in the game development industry.

CSGO Gambling site, CSGOLuck, reported that Oklahomans who work in the game development industry are taking home an annual salary of $121,014. The national average wage is $109,223.

The study also shows Oklahoma ranks 25th for the most interested in pursuing game development as a career.

CSGOLuck, analyzed data on the average annual salaries offered in each state, compared to the average consumer spending, to identify where Americans are best off launching their gaming career. And it turns out game developers in Oklahoma are in the seventh-best place if they’re hoping to rake in the biggest bucks in the industry as – when adjusted to consumer spending.

Idaho, however, takes the lead as the top state to work in for the industry at $135,559. Following Idaho is Mississippi at $131,158 and New Mexico at $126,287.